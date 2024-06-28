Mauritius: Citizens Urged to Keep the Environment Clean to Avoid the Spread of Dengue Fever

The need to keep areas that may create favourable breeding conditions for mosquitoes, clean, in particular with the increased risk of water accumulation during the ongoing rainy season, was underpinned as a crucial precautionary measure to avoid the propagation of Dengue Fever by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal.

The Health Minister was in fact chairing this morning, a Multisectoral Committee concerning the prevalence of Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis in Mauritius, at the seat of his Ministry in Port-Louis.

During a statement following the meeting, Dr Jagutpal at the very outset announced a decrease in the number of active cases of Dengue Fever in Mauritius. He pointed out that a total of 6,673 Dengue Fever cases have been recorded so far, with 46 active cases, and that eight related deaths have been reported. He added that five patients suffering from Dengue Fever are currently hospitalised.

The Minister underlined that the World Health Organisation has recognised Mauritius' successful implementation of strategic measures to reduce the prevalence of Dengue Fever. He attributed this successful control of the viral infection to the massive clean-up initiatives that have been carried out across the country with the support of various partners.

These continued efforts, he stressed, are imperative to diminish the density of mosquito larvae which will further reduce its prevalence.

Minister Jagutpal informed that only a few regions of the country are still considered as dengue-affected areas namely, Rivière du Rempart, Pamplemousses and Vacoas, which he remarked calls for further efforts to stop propagation of the viral infection.

The Health Minister also highlighted that continued clean-up campaigns, health surveys, inspections and sensitisation campaigns will be necessary until the incubation period is over.

As regards the prevalence of Leptospirosis in Mauritius, the Minister underlined that a total of 55 cases have been recorded as at date, with two active cases, and nine attributed deaths. He indicated that 44 persons have been successfully treated and recovered from Leptospirosis.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal cautioned that those suffering from comorbidities are more vulnerable to health complications when diagnosed with Leptospirosis, thus urging all those who have suspected symptoms to seek medical treatment at the earliest.