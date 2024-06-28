Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for More Awareness Against Drug Abuse

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called for more awareness against drug abuse and trafficking, since cases of the use of illicit drugs are increasing notably, despite the efforts at prevention and repression.

According to Nyusi, in his message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which took place on Wednesday under the slogan: "Investing in preventing drug use is everyone's job', the drugs affect all social groups, although their use is most prevalent among young men.

"Combating drugs requires not only intervention and coordination between the competent law enforcement authorities and strengthening the capacity of these institutions, but also, and in particular, the involvement of society as a whole, working in coordination with the authorities at all stages of the drug chain, from source to destination, raising awareness about the harm of drugs and cracking down on their production, sale and use', he said.

Nyusi believes that drug production, trafficking and consumption know no borders, since no nation is exempt from the harmful consequences of the drug trade and Mozambique is no exception.

"Drugs are a threat to our stability and to the harmonious development of the country, because, as well as destroying the health of the consumer, they ruin families, disrupt the economy, and fuel violence and criminal activity', he said.

"Our appeal to young people and teenagers is to say no to Drugs and those who are already dependent are advised to seek treatment', said the President. "To parents, careers and schools, we appeal for close and permanent monitoring of their children, pupils or students so that they don't fall into the networks of traffickers and consumers'.

He also encouraged the relevant structures to collaborate more closely with the communities in this fight and to work towards compliance with the law, ensuring that alcoholic drinks are not sold in establishments that operate in the vicinity of schools.

"As a government, we will continue to pay attention to the fight against drugs because investing in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking is investing in a healthy and harmonious Mozambique, today and in the future', he said.