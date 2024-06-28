Rwanda: American Horror Movie Starring Rwanda's Umuhire to Premiere in Kigali

AQuiet Place: Day One' an American horror film starring award-winning Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire and Kenya's prominent actress Lupita Nyong'o, will premiere at Canal Olympia, Rebero, Kigali on Friday, June 28.

The apocalyptic horror film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, is to be released on June 28, with a running time of 99 minutes. The film is a third installment in the 'A Quiet Place' film series, serving as a spin-off prequel of the first film.

It tells a story of a woman and other survivors trying to find a way to safety when New York City was under attack from an alien invasion. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound.

Umuhire is one of the few Rwandan movie actors/actresses to have made it to the global stage, and her raw talent won her multiple awards in the acting career. She recently co-produced 'Face of Resilience', a documentary that explores how resilience, reconciliation and community-building have shaped Rwanda's transformation over the past three decades.

Born and raised in Rwanda, Umuhire started acting in 2005 when she was in Butare pursuing her university studies. She however started acting in films in 2014 when she was casted in 'Birds are Singing in Kigali' as her first main role and main character.

The actress, who was artistically raised by Mashirika with Hope Azeda and Ishyo arts with Carole Karemera, has won multiple awards over the years including Best Actress Award at the 52nd

edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, best actress in the short film 'Bazigaga' at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and The Urania award for the Best Performance in leading role among many others.

She stars in 'Trees Of Peace', a movie that tells the story of four women that created a strong bond in the hiding place they were trapped in during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.