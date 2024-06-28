Malawi: Paramount Chiefs Console President Over Plane Crash Victims

27 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A delegation of Paramount Chiefs from across the country on Thursday 27th consoled President Lazarus Chakwera, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe over the loss of late Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, who died in a tragic plane accident in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba.

The Paramount Chiefs that met President Chakwera included Kawinga, Lundu, Gonani, Mbelwa, and Kyungu.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga said the Chiefs are saddened with the loss of Chilima and eight others hence the meeting with President Chakwera to offer condolences and also a word of encouragement to him as their head of state.

"We came here to encourage each other and forge ahead as a country. The loss is painful, we all need to look up to God for comfort," he said.

Earlier this week, delegations from Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Bankers Association of Malawi and Chiefs from Mzimba also met President Chakwera to condole him.

