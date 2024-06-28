Egyptian Ambassador Follows Up On Implementation of MOUs Signed With Equatorial Guinea

27 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea Hadad Abdel Tawab al-Gohary met this week with Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of his visit to Cairo earlier this year.

The vice-president reiterated desire to benefit from the Egyptian experience in constructions and infrastructure, which he had witnessed in his inspection of the New Administrative Capital and New Alamain.

The meeting including discussions between the ambassador and a number of ministers on the execution mechanisms of intended projects in the sectors of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and constructions.

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi received on June 12 a message from his Equatoguinean counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and that was delivered by the vice-president.

The message included an invitation to President Sisi to visit Equatorial Guinea, which was welcomed by the Egyptian chief of state. He also listened to the Equatoguinean vice-president's vision on pushing forward economic cooperation, bolstering trade exchange, and transferring Egypt's experience with eliminating hepatitis C.

In turn, President Sisi highlighted that Egyptian private firms were ready to work in the sectors of infrastructure, building cities, creating urban communities, energy, transport, healthcare, and drug manufacturing.

In another context, the president hailed Equatorial Guinea for its stance on the Palestinian Cause presenting the efforts deployed by Egypt to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza Strip. The two sides also exchanged views on the African scene, endeavors to reinforce continental peace and security, and ways to support development.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.