Egyptian Ambassador Follows Up On Implementation of MOUs Signed With Equatorial Guinea

Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea Hadad Abdel Tawab al-Gohary met this week with Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of his visit to Cairo earlier this year.

The vice-president reiterated desire to benefit from the Egyptian experience in constructions and infrastructure, which he had witnessed in his inspection of the New Administrative Capital and New Alamain.

The meeting including discussions between the ambassador and a number of ministers on the execution mechanisms of intended projects in the sectors of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and constructions.

President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi received on June 12 a message from his Equatoguinean counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and that was delivered by the vice-president.

The message included an invitation to President Sisi to visit Equatorial Guinea, which was welcomed by the Egyptian chief of state. He also listened to the Equatoguinean vice-president's vision on pushing forward economic cooperation, bolstering trade exchange, and transferring Egypt's experience with eliminating hepatitis C.

In turn, President Sisi highlighted that Egyptian private firms were ready to work in the sectors of infrastructure, building cities, creating urban communities, energy, transport, healthcare, and drug manufacturing.

In another context, the president hailed Equatorial Guinea for its stance on the Palestinian Cause presenting the efforts deployed by Egypt to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza Strip. The two sides also exchanged views on the African scene, endeavors to reinforce continental peace and security, and ways to support development.