Ethiopia's Council of Ministers Approves Draft Bills, Policies

Addis Ababa — In a wide-ranging session held today, Ethiopia's Council of Ministers has approved bills and policies aimed at reforming various sectors of the country's economy and governance.

The council, in its 37th ordinary session held today greenlit a new Animal Health and Welfare Proclamation, designed to boost Ethiopia's international livestock trade by implementing stricter health monitoring and disease control measures.

Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that the draft bill is prepared to identify the overall resources of livestock, protect livestock health and safety as well as preventing the transmissions of diseases from animal to human and human to animal.

It also aspires to institute a viable system to adequately control transboundary animal diseases and ensure livestock development.

This move is expected to enhance the country's competitiveness in global markets while safeguarding animal welfare and ensuring the economic benefits of stakeholders in the sector.

The Council has discussed on the draft bill and unanimously referred it to the House of Peoples Representative for approval.

In a step towards protecting Ethiopian workers abroad, the council has also approved the ratification of a labor agreement signed between the governments of Ethiopia with Kuwait.

This agreement will provide legal protections for Ethiopian domestic workers in the Gulf state, addressing longstanding concerns about worker rights and safety.

The Council referred the agreement, which is also believed to enhance the bilateral relations of the two countries, to the House of Peoples Representative for approval.

The Council has also discussed on draft policy of Cybersecurity which has been developed with a view to make the previous policy compatible to the existing global, continental and national situations.

These measures aim to enhance the country's preparedness for the digital age and improve online security for both public and private sectors.

In a forward-looking move, the council also approved Ethiopia's first National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

This strategic document outlines the country's approach to developing and implementing AI technologies across various domains, from entertainment to national security.

The Council has unanimously decided for the policies to be effective immediately.

Healthcare was another major focus of the session. The council approved a new Health Proclamation to improve access to medical services, as well as establishing a Medicine Fund and Ethiopian Medicine Supply Service. These initiatives are designed to ensure a steady supply of affordable, quality medications to the public.

Finally, recognizing the importance of sustainable healthcare financing, the council passed a comprehensive Health Finance Strategy.

This plan aims to secure consistent funding for Ethiopia's healthcare system, aligning with global sustainable development goals.

The Council has discussed on the bills and unanimously referred them to the House for approval.