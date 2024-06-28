Rwanda: Kagame to Nyamagabe Residents - Choose Security, Unity, Development

The RPF-led coalition presidential candidate, Paul Kagame, on June 27, said that Rwanda's young people should not be burdened by the country's tragic history but should focus on building a new, and better homeland.

He was speaking at Nyagisenyi, in Nyamagabe District, where thousands were gathered as the party continued on its campaign trail to canvass for votes ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15. Kagame is competing with former lawmaker Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

Kagame told hundreds of supporters that "RPF is an organization that brings us together, that has made us who we are, united us in mindsets and actions, is the foundation upon which we make choices for the future."

"I don't need to remind you of the choice to make on July 15; you know it. The choice you will make means choosing security, unity, development, and more."

He said those saddened by the path Rwanda has chosen deserve no pity, questioning how someone can refuse to see the country's good progress for over 30 years.

Kagame told young people that there is no burden of the country's tragic history they should carry, other than leaving it behind and going forward.

"You have the responsibility of building a new Rwanda that has unity, development, and security, and much more aligned with the times we are in. As we wish your access to education, health, and improved infrastructure, it is upon you that the country hopes to achieve more of what it aspires for."

"Your responsibility is to avoid any damage to what has been achieved and to build on it. Each one of you is endowed with abilities different from others, and we use them in collaboration, nothing can be impossible to achieve."

"We have left behind being the people to beg for aid and who are told what do. However, when you add partnership amongst ourselves and with countries, you understand that it is only opportunities that lie ahead."

Kagame said that the candidate they will vote for has an easy job because they have already finished it, even the remaining will be executed by them.

"You will become lions. Lions don't just roar; they also act to do whatever they have to do."

Asterie Nyirashyaka, a teacher at TTC Mater Dei Mbuga, thanked Kagame and the RPF for helping thousands of refugees return back home after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Upon return home she helped establish, Bright school academy, a primary school that grew from 25 pupils to the current 115 who are able to receive quality education.

She believes that with RPF leadership, the school will grow to international standards and from primary to advanced levels.

Nyirashyaka appealed to other Rwandans still in self-imposed exile to return home and be part of the development of their country.