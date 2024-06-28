Rwanda: 'I Will Be the President of Rwanda,' Says Green Party's Habineza

The chairperson and presidential candidate of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR), Frank Habineza, has said that his party has high hopes of winning the upcoming elections, citing their recent past achievements and innovative ideas as basis for his confidence.

The 47-year-old who is running for presidency for the second time said this during a campaign rally in Nyanza District on June 26, marking the party's sixth day of campaigning.

"Our confidence is based on what the party has achieved so far. Over the past seven years, during the first election, the party was still young. It has been only four years since we were legally recognized. We have made significant progress with over 10 years of experience and existence. From securing 0.4 percent of votes in 2017, we achieved 5 percent in 2018, secured seats in the lower chamber of parliament, and even had a member in the Senate. This trust from Rwandans, along with our representation in local councils, gives us great hope to win the election," Habineza explained.

"I will be the president of the Republic of Rwanda."

Habineza added: "We believe in our ideas. Our ideas are strong and transformative, aimed at changing people's lives. Therefore, we believe that we shall win."

Habineza highlighted that over 70 percent of their 2017 and 2018 manifesto pledges were achieved, demonstrating their commitment to delivering on promises. This record of accomplishment, he argued, strengthens their confidence in winning the upcoming election.

Since 2017, the Green Party has had three seats in both chambers of parliament: two in the lower house and one in the Senate.

They also have members in local councils, which increases their chances compared to 2017, given their consistent efforts and achievements.

The party chairperson said that in their 2017 and 2018 manifesto, the Green Party successfully campaigned to reduce various taxes, including land taxes, and promoted land ownership. Their current manifesto reflects the needs of people across all 30 districts of Rwanda, he noted, as it was developed through extensive consultations.

One of their key pledges in this year's manifesto is to abolish the 30-day pre-detention period, which often extends to several years, causing frustration among citizens. They also plan to establish a government fund to support this initiative.

The Green Party's manifesto addresses various sectors: education, justice, agriculture, health, and the economy.

Former lawmaker Jean Claude Ntezimana who represented the party in the recently dissolved parliament campaigned for votes to help them accomplish their plans, highlighting previous successes such as advocating for private notaries and increasing teachers' salaries.

Moving forward, they aim to abolish land tax and promote total land ownership, among other initiatives.

The party currently has 50 parliamentary aspirants, including, 24 females and 26 males, all with diverse skills and experiences. They urged Nyanza residents to vote for them, promising to push for changes that enhance citizens' well-being.