Africa: Rubavu - South Africa's TxC to Rock DJ Marnaud's 'Long Weekend' Party

All roads will Friday, June 28, lead to Rubavu District for the July opening 'Long Weekend' disc jockeying extravaganza as renowned Rwandan DJ Marnaud hosts South African counterparts TxC at the much-anticipated show on the shores of Lake Kivu.

They will hit the deck stage alongside Chella, the rising Nigerian artiste best known for the viral track 'Nyash na Nyash.'

The show will also feature performances from other Rwandan DJs including Inno, one of Rwanda's best emerging DJs DJ Toxxyk, DJ Brianne, DJ Kelly and DJ Traxx.

According to DJ Marnaud, the Gisenyi Long Weekend Party is meant to cater for hundreds of Rwandan party goers who will travel to Rubavu, treating them with a series of best Amapiano and Afrobeats vibes over the weekend.

"We noticed that many of our concerts are held in Kigali and decided to move upcountry so that people from different areas can benefit from what we are doing in the entertainment industry," Marnaud told The New Times.

"We also chose July so that tourists in Rwanda for the summer holidays can experience a beach party in the land of a thousand hills."

DJ Toxxyk will join DJ Marnaud to his show, hours after his own show dubbed 'The Toxxyk Experience' in the same town on 29 July. The show will feature a strong line-up of Rwandan artists including Chris Eazy, Ish Kevin and Logan Joe.

DJ Marnaud's 'Gisenyi Long weekend' show will be held at Le Grand Chalet from June 30. to 1 July, while the Toxxyk Experience will be held at Heza Beach Resorts.

Admission to the show is Rwf10,000 for each day of the event.

About TxC

TxC is a South African DJ duo made up of Tarryn and Clairise. They are one of the leading DJ names in the Amapiano scene who became popular by uploading their videos on TikTok while dancing through the process of deejaying.

The two sisters are always booked back-to-back between the USA and UK. Early this year they were in the United States, after performing at the Boiler room set in London.