Zimbabwe: Fraud-Accused Businessmen Chimombe, Mpofu Remain in Custody, Bail Hearing to Continue Friday

27 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

BUSINESSMEN Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are accused of defrauding government US$7 million in the Presidential Goat Scheme will be spending another night in custody with their bail hearing set to continue Friday.

The two are appearing before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigative officers giving evidence.

The duo's lawyer Tapson Dzvetero said they would not comment on the ongoing process as "they have only started the bail application".

