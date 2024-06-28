Zimbabwe: Three Arrested As Chaos Rock Harare Magistrate Court

There was chaos at Harare magistrate court after hundreds of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), attending in solidarity with he 78 party members who were arrested at a private meeting in Harare.

The police barricaded the courts, barring the lawyers to even address the media outside court.

Agency Gumbo, who is part of the legal team representing the accused persons was physically pushed outside the court premises by the ant-riot police.

He said, "You see what is happening, when we came here we saw heavy police presence and we were even scared to attend court, this is unconstitutional.

"Only to come hear and be told that our clients will not be attending court physically to hear their bail ruling, and it was denied," said advocate Gumbo vowing to approach High Court and challenge Magistrate Ruth Moyo's ruling.

Journalist, Pindai Dube was also pushed and manhandled outside court while walking with other journalists who had to run for their lives as anti-riot police was chased them away.

Makomborero Chita, a lawyer confirmed that three people had been arrested prior to this and are currently detained at Harare central Police Station.

"Three people are in custody, they are being charged with participating in a public gathering," Chita adding that among the three, there are two females and one male and that they are yet to go to court.

Meanwhile, in denying bail for the CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and other 77, the court stated that there is propensity to commit similar offence and to interfere with state witnesses.