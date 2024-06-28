Zimbabwe: Drafting of GMO Regulations Vital in Public Health Protection

Zimbabwe has stepped up efforts to draft regulations for new biotechnology techniques covering genome editing (GEd) and genetically modified foods (GMOs) to protect public health and the environment.

Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the drafting was a crucial step in promoting the safe and ethical application of gene editing and GMO technology.

"This workshop is a crucial step in the responsible governance of these powerful technologies and your presence here underscores your commitment to ensuring their safe and ethical application," he told participants at a workshop in the capital recently.

"Your collective expertise, perspectives and insights are the foundation upon which we will build a comprehensive regulatory framework that cultivates responsible and ethical practices in genome editing and GMO technology".

The National Biotechnology Authority (NBA) and the Scientific and industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) in partnership with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) are holding a week-long workshop to shape the future of biosafety in Zimbabwe.

The country has embraced genome editing and GMO technology to advance scientific research, improve human health and optimise agricultural productivity.

Government wants to prioritise digitisation and technology and innovation to achieve meaningful development in the country.

To meet the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Zimbabwe and the SADC region, the country has pledged to promote emerging technologies in a number of fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, quantum computing, big data, biotechnology, fifth generation wireless technology and 3D.

"We will explore the scientific, ethical, legal and social dimensions of genome editing and GMO technology, considering the potential risks and benefits as well as the broader implications for society," Prof Tagwira said.

"Together, we will navigate the complexities of this field of modern biotechnology and work towards developing regulations that strike the right balance between scientific progress and ensuring the safety of human and animal health as well as our environment."

Zimbabwe is participating in a regional genome editing pilot project along with seven other African countries.

Through this project, Zimbabwe has drafted a national Genome Editing Communication and Advocacy Strategy which has been reviewed and validated, and will soon be launched.

The country has been conducting trials on GMO cotton since 2022.The trials aim to gather scientific data that will allow policymakers to make an evidence-based informed decision regarding commercial release of GMOs in Zimbabwe.

In its Second Science, Technology and Innovation Policy released in March 2012, the country identified biotechnology as one of the most promising tools that can help increase food productivity, enhance the health and wellness of society and boost manufacturing output.

Gene-editing science and technology is in the early stages in Zimbabwe and most African countries and the potential of this technology is still to be harnessed.

Gene editing technology allows scientists to edit any gene they target, enabling them to find and change or replace genetic defects.

"While Zimbabwe continues to push the thrust of Education 5.0, which calls for education and societal development through innovation and urges learners to deliver goods and services by applying transformative science and technology, it is crucial that as regulators we create an enabling environment for the judicious application of advanced technologies," Prof Tagwira said.