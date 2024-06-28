Zimbabwe: Timba, 76 Others Remain in Custody

28 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

CCC faction leader, Jameson Timba and 76 other party members, who are facing disorderly conduct charges and participating in an unlawful gathering on June 16, will remain in custody after they were denied bail by Harare magistrate, Ms Ruth Moyo yesterday.

They were remanded to July 10.

Magistrate Moyo said the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the suspects were facing a serious offence and had the propensity to commit similar offences.

Some CCC members staged a mini demonstration outside the court premises yesterday and were dispersed by the police.

Since their arrest on June 16, two people have been granted bail and these were a minor who has been released into the custody of his mother, and Timba's son who was granted US$100 bail on the basis that he was a student and was not part of the mob on the day in question.

Through their lawyers, the suspects were denying the charges, arguing they were merely celebrating the Day of the African Child when they were arrested at Timba's residence in Strathaven, Harare.

The State alleges that on June 16, at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba's house.

It is alleged that the purpose of the meeting was to plan the staging of unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Police went to the house where they heard a lot of noise and later saw a large gathering.

Reinforcements were called in when the suspects behaved in a riotous way by throwing stones at a police vehicle that was slightly damaged.

Tear smoke was then used to control the crowd and the suspects were arrested.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.