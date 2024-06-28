Zimbabwe: Timba, 76 Others Remain in Custody

CCC faction leader, Jameson Timba and 76 other party members, who are facing disorderly conduct charges and participating in an unlawful gathering on June 16, will remain in custody after they were denied bail by Harare magistrate, Ms Ruth Moyo yesterday.

They were remanded to July 10.

Magistrate Moyo said the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the suspects were facing a serious offence and had the propensity to commit similar offences.

Some CCC members staged a mini demonstration outside the court premises yesterday and were dispersed by the police.

Since their arrest on June 16, two people have been granted bail and these were a minor who has been released into the custody of his mother, and Timba's son who was granted US$100 bail on the basis that he was a student and was not part of the mob on the day in question.

Through their lawyers, the suspects were denying the charges, arguing they were merely celebrating the Day of the African Child when they were arrested at Timba's residence in Strathaven, Harare.

The State alleges that on June 16, at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba's house.

It is alleged that the purpose of the meeting was to plan the staging of unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Police went to the house where they heard a lot of noise and later saw a large gathering.

Reinforcements were called in when the suspects behaved in a riotous way by throwing stones at a police vehicle that was slightly damaged.

Tear smoke was then used to control the crowd and the suspects were arrested.