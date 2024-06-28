Rwanda Pilots Starlink Internet Use in Health Centres

The Government of Rwanda partnered with Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to pilot Starlink internet in 40 health centers across the country, the Ministry of ICT and Innovation announced on June 26.

"This initiative supports Rwanda's ongoing efforts to enhance internet access and digital infrastructure for Rwanda's burgeoning health sector," the ministry stated.

Starlink is a high-speed satellite network operated by Starlink Services, LLC, a subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX (owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Speaking to The New Times on June 27, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), Yves Iradukunda, said that Starlink internet pilot project was completed, adding that the aim was to continue mobilising funds to connect other health facilities and institutions.

Details about the pilot health centres were not yet available by press time.

Iradukunda indicated that while connecting health facilities or other entities to Starlink internet, the priority is areas where fibre optic cable, or another alternative that can provide speed connectivity, is not accessible, citing health facilities in rural areas.

The move is in line with ensuring that all health facilities, schools, and administrative offices get good internet connectivity, Iradukunda observed.

"What it means, in fact, is to continue to reach our goal to ensure that administrative institutions, facilities, and particularly in the health sector where patient-related systems including payment [for medical bills] are used, among others," he said.

He pointed out that Starlink internet offers an alternative consisting of good and fast connectivity, adding that such was also the case for schools in remote areas of Rwanda that were already connected to such internet.

He indicated that Starlink internet is preferred for use in remote areas because it is based on satellite [that overcomes physical obstacle such as hilly areas], pointing out that before it, some health centres had access to internet but it was of low capacity and unreliable.

The trial of Starlink internet in health facilities follows that carried out in schools.

On March 23, 2023, MINICT announced that Groupe Scolaire Gaseke, in Gicumbi District was the first school to be connected to high-speed internet through Starlink, under "School Connectivity Program."

The programme is aimed at connecting all primary and secondary schools in the country to high-speed internet by the end of 2024. It was expected that the programme would start with a pilot phase connecting 500 schools through Starlink, according to information from MINICT.

It added that through the Tomorrow Partnership with the Government of Rwanda, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change committed to connecting 50 of the 500 pilot schools.

The Tomorrow Partnership under Tony Blair Institute for Global Change brings governments and technology partners together to unlock the power of technology to change lives, including to transforming health care.

Rwanda has 95 per cent 4G coverage and a broadband fiber backbone in all major cities, but due to the country's geography, some of its areas are hard to reach affordable cost and good reliability, using these technologies.

In February 2023, Rwanda officially launched Starlink satellite internet services, to improve access to affordable, fast, and reliable internet connectivity in remote areas, it indicated.