Rwanda Decides - 12 Key Pledges in Liberal Party's Five Year Manifesto

After a two-day break, the Liberal Party (PL) will resume its campaign trail on Friday, June 28, seeking seats in Parliament in the July general elections.

PL's manifesto focuses on three principles which include liberty, justice and socio-economic development.

The party was founded in 1991 and fought the regime which planned and committed the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Below are some of the key issues that the party has pledged to advocate for from 2024 to 2029.

Decongesting correctional facilities

The party has pledged to push for laws that will help establish public interest works as an alternative penalty to imprisonment for misdemeanors [a crime that carries a less severe punishment than a felony] in order to reduce congestion in Rwandan correctional facilities.

Statistics from Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) show that, in 2023, there were a total of 89,034 inmates in the 13 correctional facilities.

This represented a rise from 85,000 inmates in 2022.

In its manifesto, PL also reiterates its support for arbitration and mediation as ways of delivering justice and reducing backlog in court.

It said there is a need for increasing judges and other mechanisms to reduce the time it takes to deliver justice and execute court judgments.

Executing Gacaca courts judgments

The party's manifesto has promised to advocate for fast-tracking the execution of Gacaca courts judgments.

The government delivered on the Gacaca court system which, in 10 years, tried more than 1.9 million cases related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

For instance in 2019, Ibuka, the Umbrella Organization of Genocide Survivors' Associations appealed for joint efforts to deal with 149, 209 unexecuted Gacaca courts judgements across the country especially those related to genocide survivors' assets that were plundered and damaged during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Bringing genocide fugitives abroad to book

The party said it will also strive to ensure that Genocide perpetrators who are still roaming abroad are prosecuted and sentenced.

Since 1994, Rwanda has sent indictments against 141 Genocide suspects in Europe, but only 28 have been tried, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice.

It also advocated for putting more effort in unity and reconciliation as well as Ndi Umunyarwanda Programme as a way of combating genocide ideology and denial of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"PL will urge foreign countries to establish laws that punish genocide crime, genocide, ideology genocide denial and introduce 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi memorials."

Rwandan diaspora saving scheme

Liberal Party said it will call for a Rwandan diaspora saving scheme to pave the way for contributing to Rwanda's socio-economic development.

Increasing agriculture produce, fighting drought, pests and diseases

Liberal Party said there is a need to increase efforts in rainwater harvesting at a large scale so as to enhance irrigation for crops and water supply to livestock during dry seasons.

As farming production increases, it added, it will advocate for more agro-processing factories to boost experts and build feeder roads for easier transport of agricultural harvest.

In addition, the party said fighting crop pests and diseases, increasing the number of crops in insurance schemes, reducing post-harvest losses, capacity building for agriculture cooperatives, increasing the use of agro-inputs, and others are at the heart of the manifesto.

Model TVET schools for agriculture, livestock

According to the manifesto, model TVET schools that teach agriculture and livestock are needed in many parts of the country.

Affordable housing

The Liberal Party (PL) has pledged to continue advocating for affordable housing for low-income earners in the City of Kigali, citing a rehousing model in Gitega that should be replicated to address unplanned settlements.

There is a need for different housing models and schemes to have over 61 percent of Kigali's residents in planned settlements.

Turning waste into energy

The party said it will advocate for turning waste from landfills into energy.

It said this energy will boost access to electricity generated by hydropower plants and solar power.

Waste-to-energy plants burn municipal solid waste (MSW), often called garbage or trash, to produce steam in a boiler, and the steam is used to power an electric generator turbine.

Combating infectious and non-communicable diseases

The party also pledges to continue striving for strategies in reducing HIV infections, Non-communicable diseases, reducing stunting and malnutrition, fighting drug abuse, embracing health insurance, reducing maternal and infant mortality among others.

Dual system for TVET students

In education, PL is set to advocate for scaling up duel system for TVET students to spur job creation and employment

The Dual TVET approach combines classroom instruction and industry experience.

Students spend at least half their training time at the TVET Institution and the other half in industry, guided by a qualified in-company mentor.

This structure provides a comprehensive education that teaches both basic and practical skills.

Increasing pension benefits amid rising cost of living

According to PL's manifesto, increasing pension benefits amid the current rising cost of living is needed in the next five years.

Over 50 per cent of pensioners get less than Rwf30,000 monthly benefits, which is lower than the least required amount for a retiree to meet their basic needs.

The latest pension increase was made in 2018. Among others, it more than doubled the minimum pension to Rw13,000 (from Rwf5,200).

Playgrounds in every cell

The manifesto also shows a plan to advocate for playgrounds and entertainment facilities in every cell and schools to promote sports and detect talents among the children and youth.