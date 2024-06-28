South Africa: Experts Appointed to Address eThekwini Challenges - South African News Briefs - June 28, 2024

Experts Appointed to Address eThekwini Challenges

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has appointed Dr. Cassius Lubisi, former director-general in the Presidency, and Michael Sutcliffe, former municipal manager of Durban, to lead the Section 154 intervention aimed at resolving service delivery challenges in the eThekwini municipality, reports IOL. Sutcliffe and Lubisi, who run a consulting firm, were initially nominated in 2023 when the African National Congress (ANC)--led local government announced plans to implement Section 154 to address the municipality's struggles. However, the intervention was blocked on the day it was supposed to begin after ANC councilors complained that due process had not been followed. Section 154 involves enlisting experts to assist the municipality in areas of concern. The municipality has faced numerous administrative failures, including fraud allegations, issues with service delivery, and corruption and fraud cases.

Life Behind Bars for Mpumalanga Murder Spree

Two men who were part of a group that went on a murder and robbery spree in Mpumalanga, killing three people in 2019, were sentenced to three life imprisonment terms, reports News24. Tumi Joseph Vuma, 35, and Fikson Seakga Hine, 31 were found guilty on three counts of murder and kidnapping, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition. The third member of the group, Zweli Lukhele, ditched the pair for a plea agreement and turned state witness against them. He was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment in February 2023.

Man Found Tampering With Explosive at Scrap Yard

A scrap metal collector was allegedly found with a mortar bomb in a scrap yard in Phoenix north-west of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said that the bomb was brought to the scrapyard by a patron who was found attempting to disassemble it. RUSA reported that a scrap metal collector was found attempting to disassemble the mortar bomb along the fence line of the scrap yard.

