Zimbabwe: Dynamos Legendary Forward Norman Maroto Dies

Norman Maroto (40), the last Forward to score over 20 goals in a premiership season has died.

Maroto passed in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Harare, after being admitted and put on life support.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), where he was working with fellow legend Desmond Maringwa and a team of former stars, confirmed his passing.

"FUZ would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders of the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto.

"Mourners are gathered at No. 2360 Tynwald South, Harare. More information will be shared in the near future," said FUZ.

Normara as he was affectionately known, also played for Gunners and Motor Action in an impressive career spanning over a decade, invoked memories of his time at Churchill School when he broke into Dynamos as a teenager as part of what the media eventually termed "The Kidz!et."

The KidzNet squad was Dynamos' stopgap measure when senior footballers went on strike. It was a Plan B team made of High school-going Academy graduates who went on to take the league by storm.