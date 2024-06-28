Zimbabwe: Dynamos Legendary Forward Norman Maroto Dies

28 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Norman Maroto (40), the last Forward to score over 20 goals in a premiership season has died.

Maroto passed in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Harare, after being admitted and put on life support.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), where he was working with fellow legend Desmond Maringwa and a team of former stars, confirmed his passing.

"FUZ would like to notify friends and all football stakeholders of the untimely passing of our Communications Officer, Norman Maroto.

"Mourners are gathered at No. 2360 Tynwald South, Harare. More information will be shared in the near future," said FUZ.

Normara as he was affectionately known, also played for Gunners and Motor Action in an impressive career spanning over a decade, invoked memories of his time at Churchill School when he broke into Dynamos as a teenager as part of what the media eventually termed "The Kidz!et."

The KidzNet squad was Dynamos' stopgap measure when senior footballers went on strike. It was a Plan B team made of High school-going Academy graduates who went on to take the league by storm.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.