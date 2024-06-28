Kenya: Charred Body Found in Sunbeam Building After Anti-Finance Bill Demos

28 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The body of a 56-year-old man has been found at Sunbeam building along Mfangano Street in Nairobi following the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

According to a police report, the charred body was found by workers who were clearing debris from the building in the aftermath of the protests that saw the building set ablaze.

"Officers rushed to the scene where they found a burnt body of a male adult in one of the rooms on third floor. The body was identified by family members as Mathew Njoroge aged 56yrs," the report stated in part.

On Tuesday, looters who took advantage of the chaos ransacked business for the better part of the afternoon.

Several people also broke into supermarkets across the city, including Quickmart on Ronald Ngala Street, Carrefour in Nairobi CBD, and Naivas on Moi Avenue.

Shops located in Nairobi's downtown bore the heaviest brunt with looters ransacking the premises and making away with properties whose worth has not been immediately disclosed.

Sianda Building located along Ronald Ngala Road, was also vandalized and later set on fire on the evening of Tuesday leaving extensive damages to the businesses while RNG plaza at the edge of Ronald Ngala Street was broken into and electronics stolen.

In the ensuing melee, rioters overran the police and stormed into parliament buildings setting a section of the senate ablaze.

Looters also broke into Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue and made away with goods of unknown value before setting it on fire.

