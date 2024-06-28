Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Renovated Mexico-Sar Bet Route As Part of Addis Corridor Dev't

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated tonight the newly renovated Mexico-Sar Bet route as part of the ongoing Addis Ababa corridor development endeavors.

"Today, we reveal the second corridor area from Mexico to Sar Bet, marking a key milestone in our city-building efforts. Enhancing infrastructure, workmanship, walkways, and vehicle paths are essential to our urban growth," the premier posted on X.

The prime minister added that demolishing shanty parts of our towns is a necessary step for a better future for generations.

"We must not grow comfortable with them. Sustaining our progress is critical as our city's growth is just beginning. With our collective efforts, we can achieve a brighter future," Prime Minister Abiy stated.

Recall that the scope of Addis Ababa city corridor development encompasses revitalizing slum areas of the city, enhancing living conditions for residents, fulfilling infrastructure such as integrated drainage systems and utility infrastructure, expanding roads to accommodate rising traffic volumes, creating spacious pedestrian walkways, restoring heritage sites, and upgrading buildings to align with the city's esthetic standards.