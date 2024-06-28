Kenya: I Don't Agree With Finance Bill Withdrawal, Would Still Have Voted Yes - MP Osoro

Nairobi — National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has confidently stated he will not apologize for voting yes to the controversial Finance Bill 2024 adding that if the bill would be presented to the house again, he would give it a nod.

On Thursday, President William Ruto succumbed to pressure by responding to the calls of Kenyans by withdrawing the Bill, which sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Kenya's youth, who protested nationwide calling for the bill's rejection, arguing it will worsen the economic hardships ordinary Kenyans face.

The South Mugirango MP opposed the President's move, saying taxpayers should have tightened their belts to reduce the fiscal deficit in the country.

"Ground check!!..just told my people,that I simply respected H.E the president's decision but I DID NOT agree with him. Yaani, kama ni leo ilikuwa ukuje bunge,bado ninge-VOTE YEEES!!"he exclaimed.

Osoro decried that the Finance Bill's withdrawal robbed his constituents of access to development through rural electrification program that was expected to be boosted by Sh 50M plus additional busary allocation amounting to Sh 30M.

He raised concerns that the fate of permanent employment for 2000 intern teachers from South Mugirango who were poised to be absorbed at the Teachers and Service Commission now hangs in balance.

"Voting NO for me was NOT an option however the noise and insults.Kusema YES meant that wale wanatoa cheap POTATOES,EGGS from outside this country wakiuza Nrb,walipe more taxes ndio farmers wa Kenya wapate market pia," Osoro remarked.

The National Assembly Majority Whip said it was now time for Kenyans to embrace derailed development in the country following the historic step, the first of its kind since independence by the President, which will attract austerity measures.

"Pow!!wacha tukae vile tumezoea tu sasa.Twende pole pooole.So wale wanasema sijui apology from me,mtangoja sana.I would still VOTE YES if the Bill came today," Osoro said.

The invasion of Parliament on Tuesday during the anti-finance bill demonstration moments after the finance bill was passed has signaled the anger by Kenyans on the lawmarkers with a section of the issuing apology to the electorate.

Property belonging to Several MPs was destroyed by protestors as they vented against the Finance Bill 2024.

The withdrawal of the bill portended budget deficit with no additional taxation mechanism to finance the Sh3.9 trillion budget in the incoming financial year.

President Ruto pledged to lead from the front in the implementation of further austerity measures saying operational expenditure in the three arms of government as well as devolved units must be cut.

"In the Presidency and Office of the Presidency. We will reduce confidential vote, travel budget, hospitality, purchase of motor vehicles, renovations and other expenditure," he stated.