Kenya: How to Register for Shif After Monday Roll-Out

Sharon Resian/Capital FM
Nairobi
28 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has announced that the countrywide registration of the Social Health Insurance(SHI) Fund will kick off on July 1.

In a press briefing on the progress towards the rollout of SHI, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha stated one would be required to dial a USSD *147# or log in to www.sha.go.ke or by visiting the designated National Health Insurance Funds (NHIF) Offices and other registration points for self-registration.

The ministry has assured that the registration process will be free and Community health promoters will be available to assist.

"In preparation for the rollout of the Social Health Insurance and its benefits, I hereby announce that registration shall commence from 1st July 2024," she stated.

" This will be conducted countrywide through self-registration using a USSD *147# or www.sha.go.ke, assisted registration by Community Health Promoters, visiting the NHIF Offices and other registration points as the SHA board will designate. Please note that registration is free," she added.

Nakhumicha has assured that the digital nature of the SHI will be fundamental in erasing fraud and corruption, particularly in claims management, particularly in the registration and identification of beneficiaries at the point of access to healthcare services.

According to the CS, the use of a centralized digital platform will be critical in providing registration, contribution, the benefits package, empanelment, claims management, and other services a step she has affirmed will elevate efficiency.

"In light of the millions of public funds lost through fictitious claims as evidenced above, digitization of processes of the Social Health Authority including claims management as provided for under the Social Health Insurance Act must be guaranteed," she stated.

