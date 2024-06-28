Kenya: Court Bars Police From Using Violent Measures During Protests

Thousands of demonstrators in the streets to protest against the proposed Finance Bill being debated in Parliament this week.

Nairobi — The High Court on Friday prohibited the National Police Service (NPS) from using excessive force during protests.

In the ruling issued by Justice Mugure Thande, the police have consequently been barred from employing water cannons, tear gas, live ammunition, rubber bullets, or other harsh measures against protestors.

The ruling resulted from a petition filed by lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

"I find the petitioner has demonstrated that the petition is arguable and not frivolous, he has further demonstrated that it is in the public interest that the orders sought are granted,' ruled Justice Thande.

Justice Thande further ruled that the police should not use brutal force or any form of violence against protesters.

Additionally, the court issued an order prohibiting the police from committing extrajudicial killings, arrests, abductions, detentions, harassment, intimidation, torture, or any cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of protesters.

In the petition, Kanchory argued that the police had resorted to arbitrary arrests and illegal abductions of protesters, along with intimidation and harassment.

According to him, the police have been violating the protesters' rights to liberty and their inalienable freedom from torture.

Protests have been taking place in Kenya for almost two weeks, with Kenyans agitating over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024 and poor governance.

Despite President William Ruto conceding to pressure on Wednesday by withdrawing the Bill and failing to assent it into law, protests continued on Thursday across various towns in the country.

The protests have resulted in significant property destruction and loss of lives, which have been attributed to the excessive force used by the police while confronting the protesters.

