Kenya: Activist in Court Seeking Orders Compelling DP Gachagua to Retract 'Incompetence' Remarks Against Noordin Haji

Nairobi — An activist has moved to court to seek orders compelling Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to retract defamatory statements against National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji whom he had accused of incompetence.

The applicant, Fredrick Bikeri through his lawyer Dansan Omari opined that the NIS DG is only answerable to the president and ca only communicate with him and no one else.

Gachagua had accused Haji of failing to adequately advise President William Ruto on the Finance Bill 2024, leading to widespread chaos and loss of life.

Gachagua criticized Haji for mishandling intelligence that could have prevented the nationwide unrest on Tuesday, which resulted in over 20 deaths, 300 injuries, and the arrest of more than 50 people.

He also alleged that Haji is now attempting to shift the blame onto former President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts