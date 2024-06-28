Kenya: Activist in Court Seeking Orders Compelling DP Gachagua to Retract 'Incompetence' Remarks Against Noordin Haji

28 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — An activist has moved to court to seek orders compelling Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to retract defamatory statements against National Intelligence Service (NIS) Noordin Haji whom he had accused of incompetence.

The applicant, Fredrick Bikeri through his lawyer Dansan Omari opined that the NIS DG is only answerable to the president and ca only communicate with him and no one else.

Gachagua had accused Haji of failing to adequately advise President William Ruto on the Finance Bill 2024, leading to widespread chaos and loss of life.

Gachagua criticized Haji for mishandling intelligence that could have prevented the nationwide unrest on Tuesday, which resulted in over 20 deaths, 300 injuries, and the arrest of more than 50 people.

He also alleged that Haji is now attempting to shift the blame onto former President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.