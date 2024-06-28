South Africa: Presidency Announces Opening of Parliament Date

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Opening of Parliament on 18 July 2024, the Presidency said on Friday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the Opening of Parliament and the President's delivery of the Opening of Parliament Address

The President has called for the Opening of Parliament to take place on Thursday 18 July 2024, as a platform for the President to outline the priorities of the 7th Administration," said the Presidency in a statement.

The President has asked that Parliament convene in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with Rule (13)(1)(a) of the Joint Rules of Parliament.

The Opening of Parliament Address will coincide with the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day.

This day, which marks the birthday of the founding President of a democratic South Africa, is a global celebration and day of personal and collective actions for good that honour the leader's life and legacy.

"The Opening of Parliament on this day is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities and globally," said the Presidency.