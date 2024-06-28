Tanzania: Samia Directs Lgas to Improve Service Delivery

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed all leaders at regional and local government levels to improve service delivery, especially in listening and solving numerous challenges facing the citizens in areas of their jurisdiction.

President Samia also instructed the leaders in public service sector to embrace a spirit of patriotism and cooperation in their daily roles in order to speed up socioeconomic development across the country.

The vital directives were delivered yesterday in Dodoma by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mohamed Mchengerwa during the official launching of the Regional and Local Government Strengthening Programme (RLGSP).

"President Samia has directed me to deliver this message. She needs you to improve service delivery, especially in solving diverse challenges troubling the communities in your regions, districts, as well as wards and villages," he said.

He insisted that leaders, particularly Regional Commissioners must adopt the best leadership model of solving big problems facing the societies, instead of waiting for the president's interventions.

"You have been entrusted by the President to lead the regions, and thus you must trust yourself and make sober decisions and actions in solving all problems facing citizens in your areas," he said.

He said that the government under President Samia is injecting billions of money to support development of different socioeconomic sectors in all regions, adding that it is prudent for leaders in local government levels to ensure the funds are judiciously spent.

Mr Mchengerwa said that the launched programme ( RLGSP) which started to operate two years ago, will cost up to 400bn/- upon its completion in 2030, whereby at least 16bn/- has so far been spent since its commencement.

He said that the objective of the programme, among others, is to accelerate local development, improve delivery of services and strengthen local governance through strong, competitive and vibrant systems.

"In its general objective this programme will engage and coordinate all stakeholders towards improving the delivery of public services, promoting regional and local economic development, enhancing community participation and downward accountability at the local level."

He observed that the implementation of RLGSP will be guided by the objectives and intervention that collectively facilitates the deepening and widening of decentralisation to improve public services and socioeconomic conditions of Tanzania.

"The specific objectives of this programme is to promote local economic development in the regions and local government authorities, but also to enhance service delivery through improved financial, administrative and human resource management," he said.

The government will finance the programme and invite a wide range of interest and committed development partners to support it. The programme will develop the financing strategy and communication in 2023/24, according to him.

"This programme will further work to deepen and widen participation of both, rural and urban communities and effectively improve local governance and strengthen political decentralisation, as well as coordination and central- local relations."

Speaking at the launching event on behalf of the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Fredrick Mwakibinga said the government is working on a special financial strategy targeting to net at least 400bn/- for funding the programme.

He observed that the implementation of the programme was facing some financial constraints, hence compelling the government to seek for more funds from key development partners.

"Involvement of development partners is vital in enabling this programme to succeed, especially in terms of human resource capacity building and skills development," he stated.

In his brief remarks, Denis Londo, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government Affairs hailed President Dr Samia for standing at forefront to build a new Tanzania.

"My committee has always been pushing for the need to build capacity towards the local government officials in order to help in solving citizens' challenges from grassroots," he said.

He added, the programme (RLGSP) plays a meaningful role in helping to stimulate economic development through unlocking fresh economic niches, as well as attaining effective monitoring of human resources at the local government level.

Giving greetings from the Chairman of the Regional Commissioners, Anthony Mtaka, the Regional Commissioner (RC) of Njombe hailed President Samia for implementing diverse interventions meant to shape the performance of local government leaders, ranging from RCs, District Commissioners (DCs), Districts Executive Directors (DEDs) and others.

The efforts, including conducting of a series of helpful seminars, he said played vital role to help improve service delivery in the public service sector within local government.