Somalia: France Proposed an International Plan to Weaken the Power of Al-Shabaab

New York — France has called on the international community to support Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab, at a time when the country is in a difficult phase of transition where the African Union troops are leaving, and the government is preparing to take full responsibility for national security. this round.

The French government said that there is a need for international efforts to help Somalia achieve self-sufficiency in terms of security, which for more than 16 years has been dependent on the forces from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

"Somalia is going through a critical period. The African Union Mission (ATMIS) is set to end its withdrawal on December 31, 2024, and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) will also be concluded," she said. Deputy Ambassador to France in the Security Council.

Nataliye praised the Somali government and the African Union for their strategic plan for the transition, and called for an orderly transfer of the ATMIS and government forces to the bases, so that there is no security gap, which Al-Shabaab will benefit from. you can.

The French government has pledged to continue supporting Somalia, noting that the European Union has spent more than 4.3 billion euros to restore Somalia's security since 2009. It urged Somalia's friends in the international community to support efforts to curb the threat. Al-Shabaab.

The European Union is part of the governments that support Somalia in terms of government building and the fight against Al-Shabaab, and it provides the most funds for the ATMIS operation, which is about to end, and it is expected that a small force will be formed. who will remain in the country to protect important areas.

Ethiopian troops will not be part of the new mission to replace ATMIS, as the relationship between the two countries is bad, and the Federal Government has accused Addis Ababa of blatant interference in maintaining the independence and unity of the country after an illegal agreement that floats in the sea. entered the administration of Somaliland earlier this year.