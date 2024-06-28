Angolan Elderly Woman Celebrates 118 Years

Talatona — The Angolan elderly Mariana André de Sousa, resident in Sapú, municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi, Luanda, celebrated 118 years old on June 17, 2024, having faith as the pillar of support for her own story.

Matriarch of a family of eight children and 36 grandchildren, Mariana André de Sousa reached the milestone and received a different party to celebrate the date, surrounded by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Born in the municipality of Banga, in the Angolan province of Cuanza Norte, on June 27, 1906, she said that reaching the age of 118 is a privilege for a few, carrying in age marks and many life stories.

She explained that she saw life passing before his eyes like a movie, pointing out as the secret of longevity faith as a pillar of support for one's own history and the consumption of healthy foods.

Raimundo José, one of the elderly woman's sons, said that he has been taking care of his mother, managing all situations relating to the matriarch's life.

'We are facing a form of love, because we have to preserve it. The party represents family unity, the desire to always be together and to celebrate the mother's life in the best way,' he said.

He describes his mother as a simple person who always lived a life in the countryside, taking care of the house, children and husband, but very warrior and God-fearing.

Reaching 118 years of age with lucidity and health is a reason to be grateful, he said.

In turn, the administrator of the municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi, Naulila André, said it was an honor to meet a 118-year-old resident, from whom many lessons can be learned.

Naulila André reaffirmed that the administration will continue to provide moments of tribute like these to other elders .VS/MAG/DOJ