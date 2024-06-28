Angola Reaffirms Commitment to Advertise Mining Potential

Uíge — The Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Correa Victor, reaffirmed Thursday the country's continued commitment to promote and advertise the potential and business opportunities in all segments of the mining sector's production chain.

Jânio Victor reiterated this commitment at the opening of the conference on investment in the Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas sector taking place in Uíge province, under the motto "Investment in the mining and oil sectors as a lever for economic diversification".

According to the official, the objectives and targets defined in the National Development Plan (PDN 2023-2027) and the National Development Program include priority actions underway to increase geological knowledge and update the inventory of the country's mineral resources, with a view to increase the production of diamonds, gold, ornamental rocks and ferrous metals and the consequent extension of the value chain.

The official highlighted the support for producers to start copper and other non-ferrous metal projects, development of the agro-minerals value chain and increasing diamond cutting capacity, among other challenges.

Jânio Victor recalled that, despite the growth of the non-oil sector, the oil and gas sub-sector continues to be responsible for gathering the necessary financial resources to support the national economy, including efforts to diversify it.

The State Secretary said Uíge has evidence of a remarkable diversity of mineral resources, evidenced by various occurrences in the field of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, basic metals, ornamental rocks and precious stones.

The official said the conference is part of the Angolan government's policy for the Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas sector, included in the National Development Plan 2023-2027. NM/JAR/TED/AMP