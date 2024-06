Two officers from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Thursday, June 27, graduated from the Uganda's Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka.

Maj Corneille Ntaganira and Maj Jean de Dieu Nkubiri were decorated in a ceremony that was also attended by Brig Gen Andrew Nyamvumba, Commandant of RDF Command and Staff College (RDFCSC), Rwanda's Defence Attaché to Uganda Col Emmanuel Ruzindana and Lt Col Bosco Mpamira, a Directing Staff at RDFCSC.