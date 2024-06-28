Rwanda: What Rwandan Youth Expect From the Next MPs

On July 16, thirty-one candidates competing for the two youth representation seats in the lower house of Parliament will be elected by an electoral college comprising seven youth representatives from the 30 districts of the country.

The New Times talked to the youth in different districts about their aspirations, and expectations, from their new representatives in parliament once they eventually get elected.

ALSO READ: Rwanda Decides: Here's how youth MPs will be elected

Philbert Niyonkuru, Youth representative Nyarugenge District:

I want the National Youth Council (NYC) representatives on a district level to be trusted and granted the authority to solve our issues with the help of district leaders rather than transferring them to national leaders because they wouldn't understand our problems. We should be able to sit with district leaders to discuss and devise means to address our issues.

Emmanuel Nkotanyi, Youth representative, Gisagara District:

Youth unemployment is still an issue that ought to be tackled by offering youth training in business literacy to create jobs. Youth should be linked to opportunities that allow them to apply their skills and talents. Youth also encounter an issue of lack of access to finance since they don't have collateral to get loans. The new MPs should ensure that we have other financial security opportunities apart from the Business Development Fund (BDF).

Nicole Ituze, National Youth Council coordinator, Musanze District:

My expectations from the next two youth deputies are to put more effort into enhancing youth access to finance and continue imparting or enhancing national unity, especially among young people, and urging them not to rely on disinformation on social media from the country's foes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

David Nkurunziza, Entrepreneur, Kicukiro resident:

The youth should be assisted in using social media to earn a living. Some people have taken advantage of it by marketing their businesses and sharing their products thus gaining clients. Young people need to be offered training in making the best out of online business - that way, the poverty rate in young people and idleness will be lessened.

Denyse Uwase, National Youth Council coordinator, Kicukiro District:

I expect the youth members of parliament to be our voice, and listen to our problems and opinions. They should also offer mentorship programs to young people to understand what the country requires of them and instil the spirit of patriotism in them.