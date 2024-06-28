Tunisia: Spiking Temperatures Continue On Friday

Tunis — High temperatures continue on Friday with highs ranging between 31°C and 36°C near coasts and 37°C and 43°C elsewhere, except in the southwest and the far south where they are expected to hit 45°C to 48°C with Sirocco winds.

The weather is a bit cloudy to sometimes cloudy in the afternoon in northwestern hights with scattered showers.

The wind is blowing east relatively strong near northern coasts, light to moderate elsewhere save in the southwest.

The sea is choppy in the region of Serrat and the Gulf of Gabès, a bit choppy elsewhere.