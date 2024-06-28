Nairobi — In a profound statement addressing the deteriorating socio-economic and security conditions in Kenya, the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) convened a critical meeting with President William Ruto on June 26. During this meeting, the NCCK articulated deep concerns over the contentious Finance Bill 2024 and the 2024/2025 National Budget Estimates, emphasizing the urgency for government action to restore stability and public confidence.

Drawing inspiration from Proverbs 29:14, which asserts, "If a king judges the poor with fairness, his throne will always be secure," the NCCK underscored the paramount importance of equitable governance and the need for the president to heed the collective voice of the citizens.

Over the past two months, the Finance Bill 2024 has sparked fervent discussions among Kenyans nationwide. The overwhelming sentiment from various counties is a call for the rejection and revision of the bill to address pervasive taxation concerns. This period of active civic engagement witnessed peaceful picketing, particularly by the youth, reflecting a robust democratic discourse. However, the recent escalation into violence and the tragic loss of lives have cast a pall over these proceedings.

NCCK implored President Ruto to respond to the public outcry by withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024 and refraining from enacting it into law. Instead, they recommended a parliamentary review to ensure the bill aligns with the people's wishes and the fiscal realities of the nation. The council criticized the parliamentary approval of the bill, describing it as a disregard for the populace's will, thus eroding parliamentary legitimacy.

They urged the government to draft a Finance Act and National Budget grounded in fiscal prudence, aiming to inspire hope, energize productivity, and dignify livelihoods.

Expressing profound sorrow over the recent deaths of peaceful demonstrators, the NCCK deemed such violence by the police as unacceptable. They called upon President Ruto to: Instruct the police to halt the killing and physical harm of demonstrators, cease abductions, clandestine arrests, and forced disappearances of citizens voicing national concerns, release all individuals who have been abducted or unjustly detained, rescind the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces in civilian affairs, all while emphasizing that Kenya is neither in a state of insurrection nor civil war.

As the symbol of national unity, President Ruto was urged to publicly acknowledge and mourn with the families affected by the recent violence, extending apologies for the security agencies' actions. The NCCK recommended the government waive medical treatment costs for those injured by the police, fostering a sense of care and responsibility

To chart a forward path and build national synergy, the NCCK proposed convening a National Economic and Social Conference. This conference would gather stakeholders from all sectors and counties to collaboratively determine Kenya's economic destiny, aligning with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The NCCK reiterated their support and prayers for President Ruto, expressing confidence that these recommendations would help resolve the current crisis and prevent further bloodshed. They invoked the biblical warning against bloodshed from Numbers 35:33, urging the president to take decisive action to safeguard the nation's future.