Tanzania: Government, Traders Seal Beautiful Deal

DODOMA — THE government yesterday and the leaders of traders' association held talks that culminated in agreeing to end the strike and resume business.

The government assured traders of conducive and uninterrupted business environment. The move followed a four-day strike whereas shops remained closed with traders demanding a number of issues to be resolved by the government.

The government side led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was locked in talks with traders' association leaders since Wednesday in Dodoma.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Thobias Makoba told reporters shortly after the meeting between the government and representatives of traders in Dodoma that the two sides agreed on 15 resolutions and that the strike was called off.

He said the government reiterated its commitment to protect businesses and ensure conducive environment for doing businesses.

He said the government directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority to halt the crackdown of tax defaulters and all exercises related to tax operations until August, this year.

However, traders were directed to continue issuing electronic receipts for any payment made.

He said TRA also was ordered to come up with good and proper purchasing documentation system starting July, this year and follow agreed procedures to avoid disturbing traders.

Mr Makoba added that the government directed the Tanzania Port Authority to allocate more Inland Container Deports (ICDs) to enable smooth release of goods from the port and thus enable deconsolidation system to work as planned.

Moreover, TRA was ordered to educate the public on charges and various imposed levies. He said the public needs to understand changes and reforms on taxes at different levels to simplify collection and payment of taxes.

According to Mr Makoba, the government has pledged to continue allocating areas for petty traders and create good environment for them to operate.

Also, the government will continue with regular review of tax rates to enable traders to do profitable businesses and operate in conducive environments.

TRA, the main actor in the revenue industry, has been directed to finalise the Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS) module for auto valuation of taxes including VAT returns and tax estimations issue.

Moreover, the Ministry of Finance has been tasked to coordinate the service levy evaluation and come up with the best arrangement to ensure the charges do not affect traders.

Mr Makoba said the government through the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities) will continue enforcing the laws, rules and regulations governing issuance of work permits provided to foreigners who work in the country.

"Stern legal measures will be taken against those who will be found violating the laid down regulations," said Mr Makoba.