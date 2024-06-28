Tanzania: Arusha Ready for the NCBA Golf Series

ARUSHA: TOP golfers across the country are ready to tee off in the much anticipated NCBA Golf series.

This year NCBA Golf Series, the regional-level golf tour, starts with the Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) battle that is set to tee off tomorrow at the expensive 9-hole course.

One of the Series Coordinator, Iman Alfayo told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation has been completed for the 18 holes showdown which is expected to take Arusha city by storm. Alfayo said that the NCBA Golf Series is back on stage with superior entry and winners' packages.

"We are ready to tee off in the much-anticipated NCBA Golf series with prizes to be won including a fully paid trip to the Grand finale in Tanzania golfers from Kenya will be present. "Golfers from all over Tanzania confirmed to participate in the event and we expect a wonderful series," he added

He noted that registrations are already done and they are happy for the good response in the first series to be held in Arusha.

"We have prepared quality prizes including an exclusive NCBA branded staff bag," he said. Alfayo stressed that multiple categories to be contended for include men's Division A, B and C, Ladies, Seniors and Juniors categories.

He emphasises that competition plays an important role in elite amateurs' development. Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Vice-Chairman Prudence Kamugisha said: "I am super excited, and am looking forward to participating in the NCBA series. What excites me most is the level of competition ahead, not to mention the fabulous prices that always go with NCBA."

Kamugisha added that he expects that the event will attract highly qualified players for the Kenya grand finale. Former AGC Competition Secretary Cyril Brown said that they are looking forward this year to hosting the NCBA tournament.

"The course condition is good, our greenkeepers have put in a lot of effort, we're looking forward to players and participants to enjoy the facilities," he said.

However, Brown said that in Arusha, they've got a beautiful golf course, beautiful layout, lots of trees and a lot of water features, the greens and the fairways on their own give a unique challenge.

Love Lordia, the Handicap Secretary insisted that Arusha had made every necessary arrangement to ensure they stage one-of-a-kind events.

This year's NCBA series will be staged in three venues of the Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

After the opening showdown in Arusha, the Zanzibar Sea Cliff course will host the second round before the event moved to Dar es Salaam where the third and final round will be staged.