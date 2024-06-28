Tunisia: ASBU, China Sign MOU in Audiovisual Sector

Tunis — A memorandum of understanding and cooperation agreements in the audiovisual sector were signed Thursday in Tunis by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) and China represented by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

The MoU was inked as part of the China-Arab states Cooperation Forum held within the framework of the 24th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival.

The China-Arab States Forum was attended by Chinese deputy minister Dong Xin, ASBU President Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi and ASBU Director General Abdul Rahim Suleiman.

The signing ceremony was attended by China's Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li and some Arab and Chinese professinals.