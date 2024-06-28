Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Meets With Senior Italian Parliament Delegation

Asmara, 28 June 2024 - President Isaias Afwerki today met and held talks at Adi-Halo with an Italian Parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Senate Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission, Senator Stefania Craxi.

During the meeting, President Isaias noted that the Italy-Africa Summit and various related meetings were both inspirational and challenging. He reaffirmed Eritrea's political goodwill and readiness to foster a phased, strategic, and long-term partnership with Italy. President Isaias emphasized that this will require the joint formulation of a strategic road map that encompasses all priorities.

Senator Craxi reiterated Italy's commitment to nurturing and consolidating an effective partnership and cooperation between the two countries.

The Italian delegation also included Senator Roberto Menia and Senator Enrico Borghi, both members of the Commission.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Marco Mancini, Ambassador of Italy to Eritrea.