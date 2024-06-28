Angola: Recicla2024 Brings Together Sixty Exhibitors

27 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The chairwoman of the board of directors of the National Waste Agency (ANR), Nelma Caetano, has announced the holding of the third edition of Expo Reclica which will take place from the 29th to the 30th of this month, in Luanda Province, with the participation of 60 exhibitors from various provinces of the country.

According to her, the range of exhibitors is made up of artists who work with waste, companies and waste recovery operators at national level, as well as childhood centres, primary schools, universities, among other academic institutions.

For Nelma Caetano, everyone must be called on issues related to adequate waste management.

She said that the event, which will take place under the motto "promoting sustainable practices", and includes, as a novelty, a training and awareness-raising pannel called "Residolândia".

As mentioned by Nelma Caetano, the expo shows the work of companies with reusable waste, within the framework of sustainability policy.

ANR controls around 500 operators in the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda and Benguela, 500 certified companies and 113 waste recovery industries.

