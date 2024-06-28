Angola: U20 Ihf - Angola End Championship By Facing Spain

27 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Junior Women's Handball Team will face, on Friday, at 9:30 am, the similar team from Spain, in the 17th place qualifying round of the World Championship, taking place in North Macedonia.

In what will be the farewell game, the Angolan team, African champions, will face the former European champions.

This Thursday, the Angolan team beat Japan's counterpart by 30-27, while the Spanish side defeated Brazil by 33-20.

Angola failed to maintain 6th place achieved in the last edition (2022), held in Slovenia.

Results of the Angolan games.

Iceland 24 vs 19 Angola

Macedonia 28 vs 24 Angola

Denmark 23 vs 21 Angola

Angola 24 vs 8 United States of America

Guinea 22 vs 23 Angola

