Angolan Head of State Awarded the Highest Ivoirian Distinction

Abidjan — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, has been wearing the 'Grand Cross of the National Order' since Thursday night, the highest distinction to which the personalities that the Government of Côte D'Ivoire intends to decorate.

The ceremony took place shortly before the official dinner organized in honor of President João Lourenço on the occasion of his state visit to Côte D'Ivoire, which began on the same day, was served.

On the same occasion, the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, received the distinction of Commander of the National Order of Côte D'Ivoire.

The first of two days of the state visit that President João Lourenço makes to Cotê d'Ivoire ended with a dinner in his honor, hosted by the host President, Alassane Ouattara.

The gathering brought together numerous guests from Ivorian society at the table, including figures from the State, businesspeople, members of the Diplomatic Corps, religious entities and those from other sectors.

To the sound of local music and dance rhythms, interspersed with Angolan compositions choreographed by the "Ballet Nacional Ivoiriense", the dinner lasted for more than two hours, in a parade of the best and most representative cuisine of the host country. ART/DOJ