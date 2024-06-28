Zimbabwe: Dhemere Flourishes At Manica Diamonds

Manica Diamonds midfielder Forster Dhemere says his team should keep log leaders FC Platinum in check to maintain their maiden title hopes.

The diamond miners led the standings for a significant period in the opening phase before surrendering the stick to the Zvishavane club a fortnight ago when dropping points in their 1-1 draw against Yadah.

They dropped three points further down after failing to convert their dominance into points in a goalless draw against Dynamos at Sakubva on Sunday, a day after FC Platinum had beaten Simba Bhora 1-0 at Mandava.

While the season will only reach the halfway stage this weekend when teams play the Match Day 17 fixtures, Dhemere said his team should pay particular attention to small details and keep the leaders under check.

The former Dynamos and ZPC Kariba player has transformed himself into a beast under Jairos Tapera and has been the Manica Diamonds' mainstay in the opening half of the season.

Although he has registered his name on the score sheet just once, Dhemere has been directly involved in nine goals for the Manicaland miners.

"The competition in the league is very stiff if you ask me. Every team is putting in the work and it is very difficult to tell who will eventually survive the chop and who will be crowned champions at the end of the marathon," said Dhemere.

"So, it all goes down to how we, as a team, will apply ourselves on and off the pitch. We just have to do more as a club to make sure that we keep the leaders in check.

"We have a lot of quality in our ranks and if we keep the focus and work hard, we are sure to remain well in competition for the big one.

"I am very happy here, especially with the way I have improved individually. I still have to work on a couple of other aspects of my game, but I am happy. But I certainly want to win accolades with my team.

"There is a need to stay grounded, take each match as it comes, collect the maximum points, and see where we will be at the end of the marathon."

Fixtures:

Saturday: Yadah v Highlanders (Heart), Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Simba Bhora v ZPC Kariba (Wadzanayi), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Baobab)

Sunday: Hwange v Bikita Minerals (Colliery)

Dynamos v GreenFuel (Rufaro), TelOne v FC Platinum (Bata), Chegutu Pirates v Arenel (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve)