Southern Africa: Govt Approves SADC Charter On Women

Zimbabwe has approved the signing and ratification of the organisation charter for the SADC Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

Cabinet received an update on the SADC charter establishing the Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation which was presented by Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza.

The SADC charter was approved by SADC member states in 2017 and entered into force in September 2022 following its signing by 11 Member States.

The charter provides a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of SADC Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation and it governs the co-operation between SADC member states in the promotion of women in science, engineering and technology.

"Over the years, despite attempts to encourage women and girls' participation, Zimbabwe has also witnessed persistent gender gaps at all levels of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)," said Dr Muswere after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"On all fronts, the country has made commendable efforts in advancing socio-economic issues and other matters of interest working in collaboration with other SADC member states.

"The SADC on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation charter strengthens Zimbabwe's efforts in promoting gender mainstreaming in STEM and consequently bridges the gender gaps for the achievement of gender-responsive and inclusive higher and tertiary education, innovation, science and technology development.

"In this regard, the Cabinet approved the signing and ratification of the SADC on Women in Science, Engineering and Technology Organisation charter".

Cabinet also received a report from Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga on the third high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action for Water for Sustainable Development 2018 - 2028.

Dr Muswere said VP Chiwenga led a delegation to the conference held from June 10 to June 13 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The conference was attended by Government leaders from over 80 countries, United Nations agencies, the private sector, academia, women and youth to promote the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation. Dr Muswere said VP Chiwenga delivered a statement during the official opening of the conference and focused on the policy framework put in place by the Government to advance sustainable and safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in Zimbabwe.

"He highlighted programmes and projects put in place to address water and sanitation challenges," said Dr Muswere.

"Vice President Dr Chiwenga invited participants to partner Zimbabwe in hydro-power generation, dam construction and irrigation development."

VP Chiwenga also held bilateral meetings and discussed issues of mutual interest with the political leadership of Tajikistan including the President of Tajikistan and other senior Government officials.

"The Vice President also visited the Nurek Hydro Power Plant that generates up to 3 040 MW of electricity, the Tajikistan Aluminium Smelting Company and the Dushanbe Expo," said Dr Muswere.