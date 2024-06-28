Zimbabwe: Referees Boycott Rhinos Games

THE ZIFA Referees Committee have come down hard on Black Rhinos and yesterday resolved to boycott Northern Region Soccer League matches involving the army side.

This is despite the NRSL having already hauled Rhinos before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday to answer to charges of misconduct by some of their technical officials during their Division One league encounter against CC Lee Mhangura.

The match was played on June 16 at Mhangura Stadium.

Violent scenes erupted at the stadium after match referee Pride Benhura awarded CC Lee Mhangura a controversial penalty kick midway into the second half.

That decision riled the Rhinos' coaches and Nesbert "Yabo" Saruchera's men somehow decided to take matters into their own hands and manhandled Benhura and his assistants.

ZIFA yesterday wrote to the NRSL advising them of the drastic action taken by the Referees Committee that is led by Norman Matemera.

The association's chief executive, Yvonne Mapika Manwa, told the NRSL that the referees decision was with immediate effect.

"We hereby inform you that the Referees Committee has decided to withdraw the services for all matches involving Black Rhinos FC.

"This decision applies to both home and away matches," read part of the addressed to NRSL chairman Martin Kweza.

Although NRSL had begun instituting their own disciplinary proceedings against Rhinos, Mapika Manwa said the referees were not comfortable handling the soldiers' games.

"To ensure the safety of match officials, we insist that concrete steps be taken before football matches involving Black Rhinos.

"Until such measures are implemented the withdrawal of referees will remain in effect."

Mapika Manwa said ZIFA were worried about incidents of violence at local football matches, especially targeted at match officials.

"We also urge all clubs to prioritise safety and create a secure environment for matches.

"This is not the first of its kind and it is essential that preventive measures are put in place," Mapika Manwa said.

While the referees took drastic action against the club, the Rhinos executive had already made some in-house efforts to censure their technical officials.

Rhinos said their disciplinary action would also affect the players who were involved in the skirmishes in Mhangura.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the army side wrote to the NRSL complaining bitterly about the manner in which Norton-based referee Benhura had handled their game.

"Black Rhinos takes this opportunity to give clarity on the events which happened in Mhangura on 16 June 2024," read the Rhinos letter.

"The club participated in an NRSL match against CC Lee Mhangura and the match was handled by Norton resident referee Mr Pride Benhura.

"As in football matches the technical staff and players if ever feel short changed by some of referees' decisions due to raised emotions, they are bound to protest which the club does not condone at all.

"As a club we condemn and do not in any way accommodate violent incidents at soccer matches which tarnish the image of the club and of our game.

"In any case we have our internal disciplinary measures which we apply on the technical department and players who confront match officials," added Rhinos.