Zimbabwe: Naqvi Boost for Chevrons

Zimbabwe Cricket is set to parade talented all-rounder Antum Naqvi when they square off against India at Harare Sports Club in early July.

Naqvi, a long-time admirer of the Chevrons has been given the nod by the ZC selectors and is set to make his debut for Zimbabwe Cricket senior men's team.

ZC managing director Givemore Makoni confirmed his association has been able to secure the services of the Australian-based cricketer born in Brussels, Belgium.

"Antum is set to become a Zimbabwe player. He is one new face that has been picked by the selectors and we are happy to have him on the team.

"He brings balance with both bat and ball and the player is also excited to begin his journey with the Chevrons.

"At the moment he is just waiting to receive his new Zimbabwean documents and we are confident that all will be in place for the Indian series," said Makoni.

The 25-year-old's switch comes as a major boost to the country's cricket development and a sign of ZC's growing influence.

Naqvi's vision, ambition, and commitment to helping the country grow its cricket program have been commended by the association's hierarchy.

His move has been viewed as a strategic investment in the country's cricket future, with the player potentially inspiring younger generations and contributing to the development of the sport.