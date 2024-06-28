Zimbabwe: Up Is the Only Way for Aliyah Phiri

For Aliyah Phiri, there's only one direction to take and it's up.

After successfully defending his African Boxing Union Lightweight title, Phiri is now targeting to move a step higher.

His handlers are working flat out to set the boxer up for the World Boxing Council Africa title.

They are even pushing for a WBC Silver title fight.

"We want to for a bigger belt, possibly the WBC Africa, but if we get an opportunity to go for the Silver belt we are prepared," the boxer's trainer and manager Ali "Otto" Phiri told Zimpapers Sport.

The 24-year-old Phiri has already declared his intentions to become a world champion.

And he showed some great skill in his last two fights.

He won the ABU Lightweight belt via a TKO victory against Israel Kamwamba at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale on December 8, 2023.

He successfully defended the title against Saidi Mkola of Tanzania at the same venue on March 22.

Phiri has shrugged off a knee injury and is now focusing on a non-title fight against Yamikani Mtambo of Malawi at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare on July 13.

The fight is one of the major attraction of a bill that is being promoted by the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy.

"The upcoming fight against Mtambo is very important for me. I am coming from a knee injury and I am now 100 per cent fit," Phiri said.

"I have been training hard as I am targeting to go up. I want to be up there with the best boxers in the world

"I have a dream and I am sure it will come true."

Phiri's record now stands at 7-2-0 after his big win against Harry Simon Jr in July 2023, was controversially ruled a no-contest last month.

But that did not dampen Phiri's mood as he says he will remain focused.

"I want to thank Manyuchi for putting me on his card, he is my elder and I also learn a lot from him," Phiri said.

"He has given me another chance to show people that I am still in the game."

Phiri has made 7 Arts Theatre his new home.

He loves tormenting his opponents at the Avondale venue.

"I feel proud of myself to be at this stage. With God everything is possible.

"We are seriously preparing for the upcoming non-title fight.

"But we don't forget the real target is to be up there.

"My sponsor Lindsay Earle, my dad, and my brother Ali, we will sit down, but as for now I am ready for anything," said Phiri.