Kenya: Azimio Threatens to Move to ICC Over Alleged Atrocities During Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has threatened to move to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged atrocities during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

Speaking on Friday after visiting victims of the chaos at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated that the alleged actions by the police during the protests call for immediate action from the ICC.

"In my view as senior counsel, we are going to document every case and perhaps even revisit the ICC and this time talk to them about atrocities committed against the Kenyan people by a regime which is heartless. We are yet to be told who are the financiers of this organic youth movement," Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo further challenged President William Ruto to speak out against the killings.

He also criticized the Nairobi Police Commander, the Police Inspector General, and the government spokesperson for their silence during the violent protests.

"I don't think there's any Kenyan who's feeling happy today. I don't even think President William Ruto himself is feeling happy, because I would be shocked if he was. As a parent, how does he wake up every morning and imagine what happened? And yet not a word from the government spokesperson, Police IG, and Nairobi police boss since the happenings on Tuesday," he said.

This comes as protests have been taking place in Kenya for almost two weeks, with Kenyans agitating over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024 and poor governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite President William Ruto conceding to pressure on Wednesday 26, May 2024 by withdrawing the Bill and failing to assent it into law, protests continued on Thursday across various towns in the country.

The protests have resulted in significant property destruction and loss of lives, which have been attributed to the excessive force used by the police while confronting the protesters.

However, The High Court on Friday prohibited the National Police Service (NPS) from using excessive force during protests.

In the ruling issued by Justice Mugure Thande, the police have consequently been barred from employing water cannons, tear gas, live ammunition, rubber bullets, or other harsh measures against protestors.

This followed a petition by lawyer Saitabao Ole Kanchory.

"I find the petitioner has demonstrated that the petition is arguable and not frivolous, he has further demonstrated that it is in the public interest that the orders sought are granted," ruled Justice Thande.

Justice Thande further ruled that the police should not use brutal force or any form of violence against protesters.

Additionally, the court issued an order prohibiting the police from committing extrajudicial killings, arrests, abductions, detentions, harassment, intimidation, torture, or any cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of protesters.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts