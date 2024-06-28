Ethiopia: Defense Minister Aisha Holds Talks With French Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Minister of Defense Aisha Mohammed conferred on Thursday with French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Remi Marechaux.

The two sides discussed military cooperation to be consolidated between Ethiopia and France in the future.

According to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Ethiopia and France have a long-standing military cooperation in many ways.

On that day, French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Remi Marechaux delivered the congratulatory message which was sent to Defense Minister Aisha from her French counterpart.