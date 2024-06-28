South Africa: EFF's Marshall Dlamini Sentenced for Assaulting Constable in Parliament - He Remains an MP

Marshall Dlamini has been given an 18-month suspended sentence after hitting a constable in the face and breaking his glasses following the 2019 Sona event in parliament. He remains an MP, as his sentence was suspended. The EFF has stuck by its SG, saying he had rightfully perceived a threat for the safety of EFF members.

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini has been handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for five years, for assaulting a policeman during a chaotic altercation in Parliament in 2019. Additionally, the Cape Town Magistrates' Court imposed a fine of R6,000 or an alternative of three months in jail.

Dlamini was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property after hitting Constable Johan Carstens in the face and breaking his glasses. The incident occurred in the lobby of Parliament following the 2019 State of the Nation Address (Sona). Carstens suffered a 3cm cut on the bridge of his nose and facial redness from the assault.

The altercation took place on 7 February 2019 after a heated Sona event. Dlamini, along with other EFF members, claimed they acted out of a perceived threat to the safety of their leader, Julius Malema. Dlamini testified that he believed Malema was under threat of assassination, which prompted his actions. However, Magistrate Nasha Banwari rejected this defence, stating that there was no credible evidence to substantiate such a threat.

Court's judgment

In her judgment, Magistrate Banwari emphasised the severity of Dlamini's actions and their impact on public order and the...