Namibia: Procurement Board Admits Errors in Kanyama Condom Tender

Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) chairperson Amon Ngavetene has admitted that the board has failed to confirm whether local businessman Shapwa Kanyama owns an operational condom or surgical glove factory before awarding him a tender.

Ngavetene in a meeting with the parliamentary standing committee on economics and public administration on Wednesday said the CPBN has awarded Kanyama a N$650-million medical supply tender on the basis of documents his company Amnics Trading submitted in the tender bid, without verifying whether there is an actual factory where he would manufacture the condoms.

"It's true that we did not do the actual physical visit, but only acted on documented evidence that was submitted," Ngavetene said.

He said based on that experience, the tender board will now perform proper due diligence.

"So, if we have to come to that stage where we have to give you preference in terms of your price, even if you are more expensive than others because you claim to be a manufacturer, we obviously will go to your place and confirm.

"That has obviously been a learning curve for the board in terms of improving its process going forward," Ngavetene said.

Last year, a manager at Amnics Trading admitted that it imports condoms and surgical gloves from Malaysia and package them in Namibia.

This is despite documentation submitted to the CBPN showing the company is a manufacturer.

The Namibian reported last year that the company only employs three individuals.

Also speaking at the meeting on Wednesday, Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit said when he visited the company's warehouse last year, he was shocked to find imported condoms which were being "repacked by two women".