South Africa: Governance Experts Appointed to Lead Intervention in Ethekwini

Two governance experts have been appointed to lead an intervention in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, says former eThekwini Municipality Manager, Dr Mike Sutcliffe, and former Director-General in the Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi, were appointed as governance experts during an Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting of the municipality, held on Thursday.

The intervention comes amid ongoing battles in the metro, including rampant crime, service delivery issues, and aging infrastructure.

The two have been appointed under Section 154 of the Constitution, which states that "The national government and provincial governments, by legislative and other measures, must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their functions".

Buthelezi said the department aims to restore eThekwini to its former status as the jewel in the crown of KZN.

"This action by the provincial government underscores the commitment to clean governance and accelerated service delivery, as pronounced by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli," Buthelezi said.

The strategic support under Section 154 will entail building a clean, effective, efficient responsive and accountable local government; implementation of findings of investigation reports; addressing non-compliance with terms and conditions, including poor spending on allocated grants for various projects; and strengthening partnerships between civil society, the business sector and other critical role-players - to restore public and investor confidence.

Buthelezi said the appointed team will provide monthly reports to the MEC and will be in operation for 12 months, starting from 1 July 2024.

The Executive Committee has commended the MEC for the intervention and committed to work together with the appointed team.