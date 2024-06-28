South Africa: Nersa Approves Applications for Electricity Tariffs

28 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has completed considering the approving of all 178 licenced electricity distributors' tariff applications for the 2024/25 financial year for effective implementation on 1 July 2024.

"NERSA processed the 2024/25 distributors' tariff applications in line with the provisions of the Electricity Regulation Act and also in compliance with the High Court order in the Nelson Mandela Chamber of Business," the Regulator said on Friday.

The applications were published on the NERSA website to solicit comments from affected parties, which were taken into consideration in the decision-making process.

Distributors were required to submit their tariff applications for the 2024/25 financial year based on their cost of supply studies.

Those distributors without the cost of supply studies were required to provide NERSA with a breakdown of their electricity distribution-related costs.

